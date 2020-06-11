Azerbaijan Airlines to resume only domestic flights so far

Society 11 June 2020 18:49 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Airlines to resume only domestic flights so far

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Samir Ali - Trend:

So far, a decision has been made about resuming only domestic flights of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the company's Vice-President Eldar Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on June 11, Trend reports.

According to him, no decision on international flights has been made yet.

"We notified the foreign air carriers about our rules. If any company wants to fly to Azerbaijan in compliance with them, this issue can be considered by the operational headquarters,” the official said. “As for the resumption of international flights, this issue will be addressed following discussions of the issue at regular meetings of the operational headquarters.”

