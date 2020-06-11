AZAL: Some passengers arriving in Azerbaijan may avoid staying in quarantine zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Samir Ali – Trend:

All passengers arriving in Azerbaijan must have the results of coronavirus tests made during the last 48 hours in accordance with the rules related to the flights, Eldar Hajiyev, vice president of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 11.

“This requirement will apply to all passengers,” the vice president added. "It can be applied to the passengers returning to the country via charter flights. By showing the certificate confirming the results of coronavirus tests made during the last 48 hours, the passenger may avoid staying in the quarantine zones."