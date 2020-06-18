Hard quarantine to be reintroduced in some districts of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Samir Ali – Trend:

After detailed analysis of epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, a decision was made to extend the special quarantine regime in the country till August 1, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 18.

“The tough quarantine regime will be introduced from June 21 through 06:00 (GMT+4) July 5,” spokesperson added.

“The procedure of moving outside via SMS permissions will be applied in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit cities, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Lankaran, Jalilabad and Absheron,” Abdullayeva said. “The activities of shopping centers, public catering facilities, beauty salons, museum and barbershops will be suspended."

“There is no ban for individuals older 65 to go outside, but they have been recommended not to leave their houses. The Baku Metro will operate. Parks and recreation centers will be open."