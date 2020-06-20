Azerbaijan discloses allowed spheres during strict quarantine (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 19:20 on June 19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20
Trend:
The activity of a number of spheres will be restricted in connection with strict quarantine in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja cities, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron districts from 00:00 June 21 through 06:00 July 5, Trend reports referring to a resolution of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
In accordance with the decree, the activity of the following spheres is allowed during the tough quarantine regime:
1. health and social services:
1.1. research and laboratory services;
1.2. hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities;
1.3. veterinary services;
1.4. production of medical equipment, medicines and medical devices;
1.5. social services;
1.6. services for the care of people with physical, mental and other disorders, as well as those in need of special care.
2. Infrastructure:
2.1. utilities (water and sewage, gas, heating, electricity distribution);
2.2. production and supply of electricity;
2.3. land reclamation and water management;
2.4. telecommunications and communication services.
3. Transport and logistics:
3.1. cargo transportation by planes, ships, trains and vehicles;
3.2. services related to the railway, shipping, ports and roads;
3.3. logistic services;
3.4. public transport and taxi services.
4. Main types of production:
4.1. defense industry production;
4.2. production of oil equipment and installations;
4.3. manufacturing of food products and their raw materials, procurement, supply, storage and wholesale of food products;
4.4. manufacturing of daily care and hygiene products;
4.5. chemical production;
4.6. collection, production and processing of agricultural products, including the activities of farms;
4.7. agriculture, irrigation, plant protection and harvesting;
4.8. production, processing, storage and sale of oil and gas;
4.9. oil and gas transportation by pipelines;
4.10. activity in the field of metallurgy;
4.11. production and repair of construction and household equipment;
4.12. engineering and design services;
4.13. construction and repair of roads, buildings and structures for civil and industrial purposes;
4.14. production of packaging products;
4.15. manufacturing of stone, metal and wood products;
4.16. furniture production and repair;
4.17. slaughter of cattle.
5. Retail and wholesale:
5.1. food sales points;
5.2. drugstores;
5.3. filling stations;
5.4. zoo shops, including pet food sale points;
5.5. points of sale of building materials and household supplies;
5.6. online sales.
6. Domestic services:
6.1. collection and disposal of household waste;
6.2. dry cleaning;
6.3. cleaning of residential buildings, with the exception of apartments;
6.4. car repair;
6.5. car wash points;
6.6. animal shelters.
7. Media outlets
8. Financial organizations:
8.1. banks and non-bank credit organizations, pawnshops;
8.2. investment companies, stock exchanges;
8.3. safety organizations;
8.4. organizations providing payment and clearing services.
9. Special types of services:
9.1. delivery service;
9.2. translation services;
9.3. post services;
9.4. disinfection services.
10. Advocacy.