Trend News Agency launches its new online newspaper in France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

Trend News Agency has launched its new online newspaper lagazetteaz.fr in France, with an office in Paris.

lagazetteaz.fr comes as the first ever Azerbaijani news resource of its kind opened in France and will be a pilot news project focused on developing media communication with Europe, and shaping an objective perception of Azerbaijan’s realities in the public of European countries.

Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova highlighted the special significance of this media outlet.

“This new media project initiated by Trend News Agency is quite important,” the MP said. “The opening and functioning of such a media resource in Paris is valuable in many respects. First, it represents an extremely relevant platform for communicating with the public of France and other French-speaking countries about the events taking place in Azerbaijan and the region as a whole.”

“In particular, there is a huge shortage of reliable and undistorted information in France about the domestic and foreign policy of our country, and the realities of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Mikayilova said. “This project will also be important in terms of development of Azerbaijan-France economic relations, as well as cooperation in a number spheres, including culture, science, and education. Access to reliable newsfeed, containing topical and useful information, will allow politicians and businessmen, scientists and cultural figures to make the right decisions. That will surely contribute to bringing closer our friendly countries and peoples.”

“Azerbaijan is implementing a number of humanitarian projects in African and Asian countries, which are members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie, and lagazetteaz.fr will enable larger audiences of these countries a direct access to the primary source about ongoing developments in Azerbaijan and the region,” Mikayilova noted.

“The newspaper will be an invaluable news source, presenting different points of view on the widest range of political, economic, cultural, social life of Azerbaijan and France,” Mikayilova added.

In the future, Trend News Agency plans to enlarge the activities of its office in Paris in an effort to offer bigger news content and new multimedia products based on lagazetteaz.fr, thus to enable the Azerbaijani resource to hold its place and niche in the French media over time.