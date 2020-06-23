Payment term of targeted social assistance extended in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a resolution on simplifying the procedure for paying targeted state social assistance to low-income families in the context of combating the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports on June 23.

According to the resolution, for low-income families whose term of appointment of targeted state social assistance expires during the special quarantine regime from March 1, the payment of this assistance is extended until July 1, 2020.

Besides the above, for unemployed persons whose term of insurance payments for unemployment has expired since April 1, 2020, the insurance payment will be issued for two months more.

At the same time, the payment of scholarships to courses participants who had a suspension during vocational education is also extended until July 1, 2020, said the resolution.