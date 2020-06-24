Azerbaijan, Turkish Airlines to carry out charter flights on Baku-Istanbul-Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Turkish Airlines came to a mutual agreement to carry out charter flights on Baku-Istanbul-Baku and Istanbul-Baku-Istanbul routes twice a week beginning from June 29, Trend reports.

The charter flights are arranged to simplify the return of Azerbaijani citizens staying in Turkey including students back to the country as well as the trips of Azerbaijani citizens to Turkey for various reasons.

Those citizens including students who stay in other countries and want to return to Azerbaijan, will be able to do so using opportunities of transit via Istanbul Airport.

Additional information about the flight dates, ticket prices, benefits envisioned for the students, and other requirements and conditions will be provided later.