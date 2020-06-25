Azerbaijan confirms 547 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 547 new COVID-19 cases, 291 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports on June 25 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 14,852 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 8,059 patients have recovered, 180 people have died. Currently, 6,613 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,274 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 449,235 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.