Azerbaijan's Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus reveals latest received funds

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

Over 114 million manat ($67 million) has been transferred to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus to date, Trend reports on June 26.

Donations have been made by 3,372 legal entities and 12,099 individuals.

The Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus was established by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on March 19, 2020.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 26)