Azerbaijani honored coach in Artistic Gymnastics Chingiz Shamilov passes away

Society 29 June 2020 12:28 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani honored coach in Artistic Gymnastics Chingiz Shamilov passes away

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

The Azerbaijani honored coach in Artistic Gymnastics, honored coach of the USSR, individual pensioner of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chingiz Shamilov, has passed away, Trend reports citing AGF.

Dedicating his life to sports, C.Shamilov was engaged in artistic gymnastics at the Burevestnik society and was awarded with the title of the USSR Master of Sports.

Starting his career in the field of sports as well, C.Shamilov was a leading expert at the National Olympic Committee and served as Secretary General of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) for certain period of time.

C.Shamilov will remain in the memory of all his colleagues for many years to come with his professional qualities and personal human characteristics.

On behalf of the entire gymnastics community, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased and wishes them patience.

May him rest in peace.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani honored coach in Artistic Gymnastics Chingiz Shamilov passes away
Azerbaijani honored coach in Artistic Gymnastics Chingiz Shamilov passes away
Winners of I International Scientific Conferences of Students and Young Researchers announced
Winners of I International Scientific Conferences of Students and Young Researchers announced
WHO representative in Azerbaijan: We have long way to go
WHO representative in Azerbaijan: We have long way to go
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran reveals volume of essential goods imported via Shahid Rajaee port Transport 12:56
Number of driven vehicles in Turkey increases Turkey 12:55
Iran reveals its recent gas export data Oil&Gas 12:54
Azerbaijan's 14 insurers ramp up collection of premiums Economy 12:48
Turkmenistan, China to develop cooperation within int'l organizations Turkmenistan 12:40
Kazakhstan's export of locally-made goods to Germany shrinks Business 12:37
Volume of cargo transported via Northwest Railways of Iran grows Transport 12:28
Azerbaijani honored coach in Artistic Gymnastics Chingiz Shamilov passes away Society 12:28
Russia reports lowest number of coronavirus infections since April 29 Russia 12:17
Iran discloses amount paid to wheat farmers Business 12:07
Thailand to re-open bars and allow in some foreign travellers Other News 12:05
Georgia increases eggs export to Azerbaijan Business 12:02
Uzbekistan reveals details of its wholesale trade turnover Business 12:00
Demand for Turkish furniture in Iran falls amid global pandemic Turkey 12:00
Iran inaugurates tens of agriculture projects Business 11:59
Uzbekistan's demand for Turkish carpets down Turkey 11:46
Uzbekistan boosts Turkish defense products import Turkey 11:43
Iran boosts olive oil production, focuses on increasing consumption Business 11:43
Turkmenistan’s Akhal, Dashoguz regions harvest largest volume of wheat Business 11:33
Iran's Shahid Rajaee TPP reveals volume of electricity production Oil&Gas 11:26
Winners of I International Scientific Conferences of Students and Young Researchers announced Society 11:25
Kazakh import of jewelry from Turkey falls during pandemic Turkey 11:23
Turkmenistan's import of clothes from Turkey drops Turkey 11:21
SOCAR Turkey reveals Petkim’s total sales revenue Oil&Gas 11:21
Kazakh tourists make fewer visits to Turkey Turkey 11:19
Petkim will get additional revenues with digitalization Oil&Gas 11:18
Iranian Persian Gulf Mobin Energy Company's revenues up Oil&Gas 11:16
Petkim expected to bring positive results by end-2020 Oil&Gas 11:13
COVID-19 cases reach 926 in Georgia Georgia 11:10
Iran's three-month foreign trade volume announced Business 11:08
China decreases import of Turkish electrical goods Turkey 11:02
Container shipping between Azerbaijan, Russia hikes Transport 11:01
France's import of cars from Turkey drops Turkey 10:53
Rouhani urges Iranians to wear masks in public places Iran 10:50
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:40
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 29 Finance 10:39
Prices of precious metals rise in Azerbaijan on June 29 Finance 10:38
Gunmen attack Pakistani stock exchange, four killed (VIDEO) Other News 10:32
Russia, UK buy diesel fuel at auction in Turkmenistan Business 10:28
Czech Republic's daily new coronavirus cases highest since April 3 Europe 10:25
Georgia cuts import of Turkish furniture Turkey 10:22
WHO representative in Azerbaijan: We have long way to go Society 10:20
Iranian currency rates for June 29 Finance 10:10
Airbus CEO sees production down 40% over the next two years Europe 10:09
New warehouse to be built in Iran’s Astara port Business 10:06
Azerbaijan's import of jewelry from Turkey slumps sharply Turkey 09:55
Oil extends losses as coronavirus spike cools demand hopes Oil&Gas 09:55
COVID-related deaths count up in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:54
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 262 to 193,761 Europe 09:54
Bank interest rate reduced in Iran Business 09:46
Thailand reports seven new coronavirus cases, all imported, no new deaths Other News 09:34
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy compressors via tender Tenders 09:19
Iran, China trade turnover declines Business 09:16
Tehran Stock Exchange index increases Business 09:01
Czech Republic, Azerbaijan to hold economic consultations Business 08:48
Turkey records 1,356 new COVID-19 infections, 1,413 recoveries Turkey 08:11
COVID-19: 547 more tested positive in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:08
UN envoy: Iran forerunner in fight against drugs in world Iran 07:43
Number of COVID-19 global fatalities exceeds half a million World 06:48
Chile's COVID-19 cases exceed 270,000, deaths top 5,500 Other News 05:55
Over 30,000 new coronavirus cases reported in Brazil over past 24 hours Other News 05:10
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 189,000 in past day - WHO World 03:57
Sudan extends full curfew in Khartoum State Other News 02:52
Polish incumbent wins first round of presidential vote: exit poll Europe 00:47
2 Algerian soldiers die in homemade bomb explosion Arab World 28 June 23:57
5.5-magnitude quake hits 13 km south of Marmaris, Turkey Turkey 28 June 23:03
Number of Turkish job seekers in France heavily reduces Turkey 28 June 22:10
Raiffeisen Bank International - bridge between Azerbaijani financial institutions, global economy Finance 28 June 22:00
Starbucks to pause paid advertising across social media to help stop hate speech World 28 June 21:50
Belarus adds 380 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 61,475 Other News 28 June 21:23
Kazakh president to unveil new measures to halt COVID-19 spread Kazakhstan 28 June 20:57
53 arrested for unlawful assembly in Hong Kong: police Other News 28 June 20:49
Iraqi health official calls for full curfew, as total COVID-19 cases exceed 45,000 Other News 28 June 20:29
China, Turkmenistan urge stop of politicizing COVID-19 pandemic Turkmenistan 28 June 20:13
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo may increase in Iran's Amirabad, Caspian ports Business 28 June 19:46
Iceland president re-elected with 92 percent of vote Europe 28 June 19:32
Georgian citizens be able to enter EU from July 1 Georgia 28 June 19:01
1 killed, 41 injured as minibus carrying illegal migrants crashes in Van Turkey 28 June 18:23
Azerbaijan confirms 534 new COVID-19 cases Society 28 June 17:53
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 29 Oil&Gas 28 June 17:52
Georgian Special Operations Forces conduct training with American partners Georgia 28 June 17:45
Iran reveals number of drilled oil, gas wells Oil&Gas 28 June 17:29
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 28 June 17:28
Zanganeh clarifies speculations about Iran's gasoline export to Venezuela Oil&Gas 28 June 17:28
Iran announces number of restored enterprises Business 28 June 17:20
COVID-19 death toll surpasses 170 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 28 June 17:17
Spanish airline Iberia will downsize due to coronavirus: CEO Europe 28 June 16:56
U.S. sanctions, coronavirus make for Iran's toughest year, Rouhani says Politics 28 June 16:20
Russia's daily number of new coronavirus cases falls, death toll tops 9,000 Russia 28 June 15:59
Putin says all his COVID-19 tests were negative Russia 28 June 15:31
National Defense Ministry: One more Turkish serviceman dies in northern Iraq Turkey 28 June 15:11
Georgia will have 175 brand new buses in 6 cities Georgia 28 June 15:05
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 10 mln -- Johns Hopkins University World 28 June 14:51
Iran discloses value of exports via Mahabad customs Business 28 June 14:33
Iran reveals its COVID-19 statistics for June 28 Society 28 June 14:31
S. Korea reports 62 more COVID-19 cases, 12,715 in total Other News 28 June 14:29
Azerbaijani, Turkish citizens to be able to use driver’s license in both countries Society 28 June 14:01
US sees five-month dip in defense products import from Turkey Turkey 28 June 13:41
Iran's products exports via South Khorasan Province increases Business 28 June 13:39
Iran discloses amount of funds sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 28 June 13:37
All news