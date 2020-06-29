Azerbaijani honored coach in Artistic Gymnastics Chingiz Shamilov passes away

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

The Azerbaijani honored coach in Artistic Gymnastics, honored coach of the USSR, individual pensioner of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chingiz Shamilov, has passed away, Trend reports citing AGF.

Dedicating his life to sports, C.Shamilov was engaged in artistic gymnastics at the Burevestnik society and was awarded with the title of the USSR Master of Sports.

Starting his career in the field of sports as well, C.Shamilov was a leading expert at the National Olympic Committee and served as Secretary General of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) for certain period of time.

C.Shamilov will remain in the memory of all his colleagues for many years to come with his professional qualities and personal human characteristics.

On behalf of the entire gymnastics community, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased and wishes them patience.

May him rest in peace.