WHO completes REACT-C19 project in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Nineteen Azerbaijani doctors participating in the REACT-C19 project have completed their work in Baku and the country’s districts, Trend reports referring to the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Azerbaijan.

The participant doctors were awarded certificates.

The project, implemented as part of measures to combat COVID-19 and aimed to increase basic skills in hospitals, lasted for 3 months.

The project objective was to speed up the development of basic medical skills in of the staff of the hospitals allocated in the districts for the treatment of patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

Each of the four teams of Azerbaijani doctors who arrived from Turkey included specialists on the prevention and control of infection, triage, case management, and SARS. The specialists passed trainings in selected Turkish universities, gained practical experience in these fields, and received relevant instructions.