Azerbaijan reveals number of COVID-19 infections, deaths among journalists (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

Eighteen journalists have been infected with COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, one of whom died, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Press Council Mushfig Alasgarli said, Trend reports on June 30.

According to him, on May 16, international organizations reported four-month (from February through May) data on COVID-19 infection cases among journalists.

“At that time, the worldwide number of journalists who died due to the pandemic was 67. About 300 journalists were infected with the virus. In a short period of time – for one month, the situation sharply worsened”, he said. “Negative indicators for the last month doubled compared to the previous four months. According to the international organizations, by the end of June, the worldwide number of journalists who died from COVID-19 reached 137. The total number of infected journalists made up about 1200 people."

"Most of the death cases were recorded in Latin America - 62, followed by Europe - 23, Asia - 17, North America - 13, and Africa - 12. The most apparent countries in the list are Peru (15 people), Brazil (13 people), Mexico (13 people), Ecuador (12 people), the US (12 people), Russia (8 people), Pakistan (8 people), the UK (5 people), Bangladesh (4 people), Bolivia (3 people), Cameroon (3 people), France (3 people), Italy (3 people), Spain (3 people), India (3 people), etc.," the deputy chairman noted.

He added that if during the first 4 months no cases of infection were detected among journalists, today the situation has changed.