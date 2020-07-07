Azerbaijan reports 537 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 537 new COVID-19 cases, 453 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports on July 7 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 21,374 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 12,635 patients have recovered, 265 people have died. Currently, 8,474 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,102 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In total, 529,875 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.