Azerbaijan confirms 526 new COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10
Trend:
Azerbaijan has revealed 526 new COVID-19 cases, 502 patients have recovered and eight patients have died, Yagut Garayeva, head of department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.
Garayeva made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on July 10.
