AZAL delivers 83 Azerbaijani citizens by charter flight from Riyadh (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11
Trend:
On Saturday, July 11, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan ("AZAL") delivered 83 of our compatriots by a charter flight from Riyadh.
Passengers who received a certificate of nehative coronavirus (COVID-19) test result within 48 hours before departure were allowed to board the flight. Upon arrival, all passengers transported by this flight must self-isolate for two weeks.
It should be noted that AZAL charter flights are performed in accordance with the plan determined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
