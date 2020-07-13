No territorial losses due to Armenia’s recent provocation - Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan has not lost any territories, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Vagif Dargahli said, Trend reports on July 13.

“Having attacked the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces used artillery weapons,” the spokesman said.

"The attack was prevented,” Dargahli added. “There are no territorial losses, Azerbaijan’s positions remain the same. The adequate measures have been taken on the front line to curb the provocation of the Armenian armed forces.”

“To avenge for those killed as a result of the provocation, the Armenian armed forces again opened fire on Azerbaijani positions and Aghdam village in Tovuz district,” the spokesman said. “There are no casualties among the civilians. Presently, the Azerbaijani army is in its positions and is taking retaliatory measures.”

“The Azerbaijani armed forces retaliated against the positions of the Armenian armed forces, strongholds, vehicles, artillery and servicemen this morning,” Dargahli said. "As a result of the attacks, the Armenian armed forces suffered big losses. But, as always, Armenia hides its casualties."

The spokesman added that the false information was disseminated in social networks in connection with the situation on the front line.

"We ask citizens, in particular the media outlets, to refer only to the official information,” Dargahli said. “Moreover, a group of people made an appeal in the social networks to support the Azerbaijani army.”

“We understand that this has been caused by patriotic feelings, but the Azerbaijani servicemen are fully capable of confronting the Armenian armed forces themselves,” the spokesman said. “Therefore, there is no need to disseminate these appeals. Presently, the ceasefire regime is still being violated in the region. The retaliatory artillery strikes are periodically made."

“Along with Tovuz, the situation is also aggravating in other districts - both on the state border and on the line of contact of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops,” the spokesman said.

Starting from July 12 afternoon, while grossly violating the ceasefire regime in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian forces were pushed back while suffering losses. Sergeant Vugar Sadigov and corporal Elshad Mammadov died while repelling the attack of the Armenian armed forces.

Despite the efforts of the Azerbaijani doctors, severely wounded serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Khayyam Dashdemirov has also died.

The tension remained in Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on July 12 night.

During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit.

Azerbaijani serviceman, senior lieutenant Rashad Mahmudov was killed during the battles.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.