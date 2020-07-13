Azerbaijan confirms 529 new COVID-19 cases (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:02

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Azerbaijan has detected 529 new COVID-19 cases, 547 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports on July 13 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 24,570 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 15,640 patients have recovered, 313 people have died.

Currently, 8,617 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 8,015 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In total, 576,249 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.