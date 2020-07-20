Azerbaijan discloses number of people recovering from coronavirus (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:01)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

As many as 523 people recovered from coronavirus and were discharged from the hospitals in Azerbaijan during the day, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said, Trend reports.

Some 369 people were infected and nine people died in Azerbaijan over the day.

To date, 27,890 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 19,490 patients have recovered, 363 people have died.

Currently, 8,037 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,817 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In total, 634,698 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.