Azerbaijan confirms 352 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has detected 352 new COVID-19 cases, 449 patients have recovered and 13 patients have died, Trend reports on July 21 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 28,242 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 19,939 patients have recovered, 376 people have died. Currently, 7,927 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,034 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In total, 641,732 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.