Azerbaijani tour operators get opportunity to sell tickets for flights to Istanbul
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
Azerbaijani tour operators have got the opportunity to sell tickets for Baku-Istanbul-Baku flights, a source in the Association of Tourism Agencies of Azerbaijan told Trend on July 24.
Since July 23, Turk Hava Yollari airline has permitted free sale of air tickets for Baku-Istanbul-Baku flights.
"The tour operators were given the opportunity to sell tickets as usual. The association highly appreciates this step taken in support of travel companies so that they can overcome the difficult situation face by them due to the coronavirus pandemic and expresses deep gratitude to Turk Hava Yollari airline," the source said.
