Number of retirees in Azerbaijan disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Number of retirees in Azerbaijan made up 1.2 million as of July 1, 2020, Trend reports referring to the country’s Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population.

Some 736,900 people receive pensions for age, 380,900 - for disability, and 142,200 - for the loss of a breadwinner.

In the first 6 months of 2020, the monthly pension increased by 27 percent (up to 300 manat or $176.4) compared to the same period in 2019, including the average monthly pension for age - by 25.2 percent (330 manat or $194.1).

From January through June 2020, the amount of paid pensions made up 2.2 billion manat ($1.29 billion), which is 436,510 manat or $256,770 (24 percent) more compared to 2019.