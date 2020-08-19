Nominations Open for IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.19

The Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) would like to announce the call for nominations for the newly reformed Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics for the year 1442H (2021G).

The Prize aims to recognise, reward and encourage creative projects that successfully solve important development challenges in the IsDB Member Countries (MCs).

Individuals and institutions engaged in economic development worldwide are invited to nominate projects eligible for the ‘Development Solutions Achievement’ category of the Prize, which comes with a US$ 100,000 award for the first-place winner, US$ 70,000 for second place, and US$ 50,000 for third place. Winning projects must be innovative, impactful, sustainable, and consistent with Islamic values.

Nominations can be submitted on the IsDB Prize Portal from 1st July 2020 to 30th November 2020.

More details on the nomination procedure is available on IRTI website and on the dedicated IsDB Prize Portal, where the information about the call for nominations and brochure can be downloaded from the ‘Announcement’ tab.

First instituted in 1988 as the IsDB Prize in Islamic Economics, Banking and Finance, the Prize was reformed earlier in the year under the new name of ‘IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics.’ This reform expanded the scope of the Prize to reward outstanding achievements in two categories, namely knowledge creation and innovative development solutions guided by the principles of Islamic Economics.

Each category will be awarded every other year, alternating between the two categories for contributions made over the previous seven years. The seven-year period is intended to incentivise the younger generation to contribute to development in MCs.

For additional information, please contact us via isdbprize@isdb.org

About the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)

IsDB is a multilateral development bank that has been working for over 40 years to improve the lives of the communities it serves by delivering impact at scale. IsDB has 57 Member Countries across four continents, touching the lives of 1 in 5 of the world’s population. We are one of the world’s largest multilateral development banks, with an annual volume of operations above $10 billion and subscribed capital of $33 billion.

About the Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI)

The Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) is a Member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group responsible for knowledge creation and dissemination in Islamic Economics and Finance and fostering the use of Islamic Finance to contribute to the sustainable development of IsDB Member Countries. Within the framework of the IsDB Group’s 10-Year Strategy and the President’s Five-Year Program, IRTI works as a catalyst for knowledge-based sustainable development.

