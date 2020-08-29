Hikmat Hajiyev: World experience shows that once restrictions lifted, COVID-19 infections increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The world experience shows that as mitigations are introduced, number of coronavirus infections grows, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on Aug. 29, Trend reports.

He noted that although the current figures for the number of coronavirus infections in Azerbaijan are relatively encouraging, citizens must continue to be careful and follow the rules.