Azerbaijan's president, first lady inaugurate UNEC's newly reconstructed education block
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new education block No.3 of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) in Yasamal district, Baku after reconstruction.
