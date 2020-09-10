Over 300 athletes to take part in Men’s and Women’s European Gymnastics Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Over 300 gymnasts will be competing in both the Men’s and Women’s European Artistic Gymnastics Championships which will be held in the Azerbaijani capital Baku in December, Trend reports referring to the European Gymnastics website.

Some 324 gymnasts representing 39 nations signed up for the men’s event from 9 to 13 December: 159 seniors and 165 juniors.

For the women’s event, scheduled from 17 to 20 December, 304 gymnasts from 38 countries are registered: 157 seniors and 147 juniors.

Some 10 athletes will represent Azerbaijan at the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics European Championships upon the preliminary request. There will be also 10 gymnasts at the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics European Championships.

Originally scheduled for May but postponed due to the global pandemic, a final decision on whether these events will be organized will be taken on September 28.