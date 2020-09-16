Azerbaijan confirms 151 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 141 new COVID-19 cases, 151 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up till now, 38,658 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 36,149 of them have recovered, and 569 people have died. Currently, 1,940 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,656 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,027,689 tests have been conducted so far.