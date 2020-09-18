Azerbaijan confirms 135 more COVID-19 recoveries

Society 18 September 2020 15:53 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 135 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 117 new COVID-19 cases, 135 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up till now, 38,894 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 36,424 of them have recovered, and 572 people have died. Currently, 1,898 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,898 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,041,184 tests have been conducted so far.

