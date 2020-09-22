Azerbaijan eyes to open two more DOST Centers till late 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Two Azerbaijani Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security’s

(DOST) Centers - Baku DOST Center # 4 and Absheron DOST Center are planned to open till the end of this year.

The statement was made during an online meeting led by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population on Sept. 22.

Chairman of the Board of the Agency Farid Mammadov, deputy chairmen, heads of various departments and divisions, as well as representatives of contractor organizations that were building DOST Centers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the information was given about the Baku DOST Center #4, the activity of which will cover the Binagadi and Narimanov districts of Baku, as well as in connection with the Absheron, Barda, Sumgayit, Quba, and Sabirabad DOST Centers. The contractor companies reported on the status of the work which is being carried out.