Ankara-Baku-Ankara flights to be resumed soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

Turkish Airlines will start operating special flights along the Ankara-Baku, and Baku-Ankara routes from October 2, Trend reports citing Turkish Airlines.

The flights will be carried out twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays by Turkish Airlines' subsidiary - AnadoluJet.

The Ankara-Baku flight will be carried out in the time lag 14:40-18:05, and Baku-Ankara -19:00-20:35, tickets can be purchased through the website https://www.anadolujet.com/en or by contacting authorized agencies. AnadoluJet also offers discounts for students when purchasing tickets.

Moreover, Turkish Airlines’ special flights to Istanbul will continue from October, with 14 flights per week. Istanbul-Nakhchivan-Istanbul flights will be realized in the same way on Fridays.