Azerbaijan confirms 137 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 101 new COVID-19 cases, 137 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 39,787 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 37,392 of them have recovered, and 583 people have died. Currently, 1,812 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,705 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,087,578 tests have been conducted so far.
