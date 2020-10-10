Civilians wounded as result of Armenia's attacks on Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

Trend:

The leadership of Armenia, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, continues to commit terrorist acts against the civilian population, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan.

From about 14:00 (GMT+4) on October 9, the armed forces of the occupying country, have subjected the Guzanli village of the Aghdam district, to an intensive missile and artillery bombardment from various directions.

Residents of the village of Alizamin Huseynov (born in 1979), Elchin Zeynalov (born in 1978), Lala Mammadova (born in 1984) and Elchin Rzayev (born in 1992) were hospitalized with wounds of varying severity.

Presently, officers of the Prosecutor General’s Office are taking all possible operationally-investigative measures in combat conditions.