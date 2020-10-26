Azerbaijan confirms 131 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 527 new COVID-19 cases, 131 patients have recovered and eight patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 50,486 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 41,410 of them have recovered, and 679 people have died. Currently, 8,397 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,814 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,298,348 tests have been conducted so far.