Azerbaijan confirms 283 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 663 new COVID-19 cases, 283 patients have recovered and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 51,149 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 41,693 of them have recovered, and 688 people have died. Currently, 8,768 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,700 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,308,048 tests have been conducted so far.
