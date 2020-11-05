Virtual Extraordinary General Assembly to be held for the first time - European Gymnastics President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

It is a joy to see gymnastics and other major sports come back to life, finding ways of overcoming the obstacles posed by the pandemic, European Gymnastics President, Farid Gayibov said, Trend reports with reference to the European Gymnastics.

“In October, final preparations for this year’s European events were underway. You received the Work Plan and Guidelines for the return to competitions with the COVID-19 pandemic for the Rhythmic and Artistic Gymnastics European Championships to be held in Kyiv (UKR) and Mersin (TUR) respectively,” Gayibov said.

In Gayibov’s words, sports such as football, rugby, judo, and other close contact disciplines did not let their fans down last month. Implementing similar guidelines for safety and strict preventative measures pre-competition & in-competition, our success will be alike.

“There are new requirements to be followed to ensure the implementation of all necessary processes for the health and safety of all people involved. Our Guidelines are comprised of details on medical services, health screening, basic prevention rules and individual responsibility, recommendations to the Organisers and participants,” he said.

On November 18, the Virtual Extraordinary General Assembly which will be experienced for the first time will be held, he said.

“The main topic will be the postponement of the 29th Congress of European Gymnastics. The postponement will give the opportunity to the European Federations for the systematic choice of their candidates following the FIG Congress to be held in Antalya (TUR / October 2021) within the time frames for nomination in accordance with our Statutes.I would like to wish good luck to our Rhythmic Gymnasts with their final preparations for the Europeans. We know you have been missing the days you were in the spotlight. The Floor is yours again!” Gayibov added.