WHO warns against rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
Azerbaijan's healthcare system is coping with the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but if the number of infections continues to grow at such a pace, the situation may get complicated, Head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan, Hande Harmanci told Trend.
She noted that the cases of infection and deaths from coronavirus in relation to the population of Azerbaijan are now less than in countries such as Georgia, Kazakhstan and Israel.
According to statistics, as of November 10, 2020, 1,346 more cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Azerbaijan, 598 people recovered, 15 people died.
