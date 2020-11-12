Azerbaijan names gymnasts to participate in European Championship in Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The members of the Azerbaijani national team at the European Championships in Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held in Turkey’s Mersin city, has been determined, Trend reports referring to the European Gymnastics website.

Azerbaijan in the men's gymnastics competition will be represented by Murad Agarzayev, Sarvar Aliyev, Javidan Babayev, Aghamurad Gahramanov, Ivan Tikhonov in the category of seniors while Anar Hasanov, Rasul Ahmadzade, Samad Mammadli, Mansum Safarov, and Ramin Damirov in the category of juniors.

Marina Nekrasova and Samira Gahramanova will represent Azerbaijan in the category of seniors during the competition in women's artistic gymnastics while Milana Minakovskaya in the category of juniors.

The European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics will be held on December 9-13 while the European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics – on December 17-20, 2020.