Very risky to resume traditional education at schools – Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

It is very risky to resume the traditional form of education at schools in Azerbaijan in the current conditions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports on Nov. 18.

Reminding that a high rate of coronavirus infection is currently observed in Azerbaijan, the minister stressed that some educational institutions and educational centers are trying to resume the traditional form of education.

"The ministry is monitoring these issues,” the minister added. “The parents themselves also think that to go to school is a risk in the current situation. If the situation with the coronavirus improves, the Ministry of Education, after reaching an agreement with the relevant structures, would like to resume education in the traditional form. But as the number of infection is growing, we will not do this."

The minister added that 75 percent of pupils of schools of Baku and Sumgayit cities use distance learning.