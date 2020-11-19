Vaccine to be used in Azerbaijan no earlier than April 2021 – TABIB department director
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19
Trend:
The coronavirus vaccine is not expected to be used in Azerbaijan soon, Director of Department for the prevention and control of diseases at the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said.
Garayeva made the remark at the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 19.
“The use of the vaccine is still impossible,” the director of the department said. "The vaccine may be used not earlier than April 2021, so we will have to be in quarantine this winter."
