Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime (UPDATE)

Society 19 November 2020 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 14:09)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Trend:

Due to the fact that a high dynamics of infection with the COVID-19 virus has recently been recorded in Azerbaijan, a decision to introduce new quarantine restrictions was made, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decision of the Operational Headquarters:

- in the cities of Shaki, Lankaran, Gakh, Zagatala, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Masalli, Ismayilli, Guba, Khachmaz districts, where a strict quarantine regime has been introduced, the measures regarding it were extended until 06:00 on December 7, 2020;

- the restriction on passenger traffic in the Baku Metro has been extended until 06:00 on December 28, 2020;

- on Saturdays and Sundays from 00:00 on November 21 to 06:00 on December 28, 2020, public transport throughout the country will not work;

- on Saturdays and Sundays from 00:00 on November 21 to 06:00 on December 28, 2020, the provision of field services in all areas, with the exception of all vital activities, as well as pharmacies and grocery stores, has been suspended;

- from November 21, 2020, during the period of the special quarantine regime in all closed rooms and open spaces throughout the country, the use of medical masks will be mandatory. Monitoring compliance with the rules for the use of masks will be tightened.

Not wearing a medical mask in the prescribed places or using it incorrectly entails liability in accordance with the law.

Taking into account the current sanitary and epidemiological situation in the world, including that in Azerbaijan, people from the high-risk group older 65 are advised not to leave their houses unless there is an urgent necessity.

The agencies and organizations working in the private sector and in other fields are advised to reduce the number of employees up to 30 percent and transfer the rest of the employees to remote work.

The operational headquarters urges again everyone to strictly adhere to the existing quarantine requirements in the fight against COVID-19, limit social contacts if possible, and maintain social distance indoors and outdoors.

