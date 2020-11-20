There're many alternatives to polyethylene bags - Azerbaijan's Ecology Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

There are many alternatives to polyethylene packaging products that are intended to be banned, Head of the Environmental Education and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Sayara Mammadova told Trend.

According to Mammadova, the amendment to the Law ‘On Environmental Protection’ provides for restrictions regarding the import, production by entrepreneurs, the sale and delivery of plastic bags up to 15 microns thick, as well as disposable tableware to buyers in trade, catering, and service facilities.

“Plastic bags up to 15 microns and disposable plastic containers are not recyclable. At the same time, these bags get stuck in the sewer pipes and pollute water bodies. In addition, they remain in the soil layer without decomposition. It should also be noted that food products cannot be stored in plastic containers,” the ministry’s representative emphasized.

She noted that instead of plastic bags, it is more expedient to use fabric (eco-bags), paper, and other eco-friendly bags.

Mammadova added disposable plastic dishes can also be replaced with paper ones, etc.