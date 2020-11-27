Azerbaijan detects 3,712 new COVID-19 cases, 1,359 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,712 new COVID-19 cases, 1,359 patients have recovered and 35 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 109,813 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 69,931 of them have recovered, and 1,291 people have died. Currently, 38,591 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 16,402 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,682,234 tests have been conducted so far.