Performances results of Azerbaijani gymnasts at European Championships in rhythmic gymnastics unveiled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

by Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Today, on November 29, the 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships ended in Kyiv, Ukraine, Trend reports.

On the final day of the championship, gymnasts in the adult age category performed in the all-around. Azerbaijan was represented at the competition by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova.

During the competition, Zohra Aghamirova received 22.950 points from the judges for the exercise with the ball, 23.850 points for the composition with clubs, 21.000 points with the hoop, and 20.500 points with the ribbon. With a result of 88.300 points, Aghamirova took 9th place in the all-around

The composition with the ball by Arzu Jalilova was estimated by the refereeing panel at 21.500 points, the exercise with clubs - 22.150 points, with a hoop - 23.500 points, with a ribbon - 20.450 points. With a result of 87.600 points, Jalilova took 12th position in the all-around.

Following the results of the European Championship, the Azerbaijani team has three medals. Thus, the Azerbaijani team in group exercises won a silver medal in the all-around and a bronze medal in the program with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs. The Azerbaijani national team also won bronze in the team championship.

The championships was held in the capital of Ukraine on November 26-29, 2020. Azerbaijan is represented at the competition by 11 athletes.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competition by Narmin Bayramova, Leili Aghazade, Alina Gezalova and Ilona Zeynalova in the "juniors" category.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova performed in the individual program while a team consisting of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina in the group exercises in "seniors" category.