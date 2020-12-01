Festive procession in Baku in connection with liberation of Azerbaijan’s Lachin district (PHOTO)

Society 1 December 2020 14:08 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

Trend:

A festive procession began in Baku after the appeal of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on Dec. 1.

The procession began from the Aquatic Palace in the direction of the Alley of Martyrs. Another group of citizens is heading towards the Alley of Martyrs from the school-lyceum # 20 in Yasamal district of Baku.

The Azerbaijani troops entered Lachin district on December 1 in accordance with a trilateral declaration signed by the president of Azerbaijan, the President of Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani flag was raised on December 1 in Lachin district, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

