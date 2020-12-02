Azerbaijan announces recent COVID-19 death rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is experiencing the 41st week of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Nazrin Mustafayeva, a member of the TABIB Working Group on Infectious Diseases, said, Trend reports.

Mustafayeva noted that according to tests taken in Azerbaijan so far, the highest rate of infection amounted to 29 percent.

At the same time, the death rate from coronavirus in Azerbaijan is 1.1 percent, which is one of the lowest rates.

She added that the death rate from coronavirus in the world has increased to 3.6 percent.