Azerbaijan was rooting for us – National gymnastics team member (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani gymnasts shared their impressions of the 2020 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships with Trend.



The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships were held in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv from Nov. 26 through Nov. 29, 2020.



In the adult category of a group competition, Azerbaijan was represented by Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Daria Sorokina. The team won silver in the group all-around competition, a bronze medal in the program with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs.



"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no competitions for a long period of time, and the European championships became our first big start. The merit of the medals we won is dedicated to our coaches. For the first time, the Azerbaijani team won a medal in the all-around competition, and we are incredibly happy about that," Laman Alimuradova said.



"I participated in the European Championships group competition for the first time. There will be many competitions ahead, and we hope that they will take place. We will continue to train hard in order to win in the future. I want to express my gratitude to head coach Mariana Vasileva, to all the coaches, our parents, as well as to everyone who supported the team. I am glad that we were able to win medals," Maryam Safarova said.



"For me, the European Championships in Kyiv was also the first in the adult age category, and as part of a team. Previously, I participated in individual programs. Being part of the team gives me more confidence and a feeling of support. We worked very closely on the carpet," Elizaveta Luzan said.



"I am glad that we performed strongly at the championships. Thanks to the organizers for holding the European championships in such a difficult time, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating in competitions is important for athletes to gain competitive experience, hone their skills and technique," Daria Sorokina said.



"Since I have more experience in championships participation, I tried to support the girls. Unity gave us strength and confidence. The European championships were held without spectators, but our delegation representatives were present and supported us so much, that we didn’t even notice the absence of an audience. We knew that Azerbaijan was rooting for us," Zeynab Gummatova said.



Also, the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team won a bronze medal in the junior category of group competition.