Preacher appointed to Khudavang monastery in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Trend:

A preacher has been appointed to the Khudavang monastery located in the Kalbajar district, Rafig Danakari, appointed a preacher in the Khudavang monastery, told Trend.

Danakari noted that there are currently about 400 Albanian churches in Azerbaijan, which are planned to be visited.

“There are Albanian churches in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, more than 300 of them in the Karabakh region. It is planned to visit all churches,” said the preacher.

“The Armenians destroyed all historical and religious objects and literature. In the churches and monasteries located in the territories formerly occupied by the Armenians, Armenian crosses were installed on the Albanian churches and monasteries,” Danakari said.