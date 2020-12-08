Azerbaijan suspends activity of public catering facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

The work and the process of rendering of services in all spheres, excluding the spheres of work and services established upon the relevant decree of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, will be suspended throughout Azerbaijan from 00:00 on December 14 through 00:00 on January 18, 2021, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers.

Shops, catering facilities, including restaurants, cafes and tea houses, are allowed to render delivery services and sell goods online.

Due to increase in coronavirus infections, Azerbaijan is strengthening measures across the country, to curb the further spread of the disease.

В Азербайджане приостанавливается работа объектов общепита

БАКУ /Trend/ - С 00:00 часов 14 декабря по 00:00 часов 18 января 2021 года на всей территории Азербайджана приостанавливаются работа и оказание услуг во всех сферах, исключая сферы работы и услуг, установленные соответствующим постановлением Кабмина, сообщает во вторник Trend со ссылкой на Оперативный штаб при Кабмине.

Торговым объектам, объектам общепита, в том числе ресторанам, кафе и чайным домам, разрешаются оказание только услуг по доставке и онлайн-продажа.

(Текст: Кямаля Сеидова. Редактор: Натаван Эфендиева)