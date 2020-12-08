Beauty salons, barbershops in Azerbaijan not to work during lockdown

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

The existing coronavirus-related quarantine regime will be tightened in Azerbaijan from December 14, 2020, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

During the tightened quarantine, beauty salons and barbershops will not work, said the message.

This is indicated in the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers ‘On toughening the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan from December 14, 2020’.

According to the decree, from December 14, 2020 to January 18, 2021, the activities of beauty salons and hairdressing salons throughout the country will cease.

By the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan was extended until 06:00 on January 31, 2021.