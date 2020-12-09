Nizami Ganjavi International Center presents its 2020 Award (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

Nizami Ganjavi International Center is proud to present it's 2020 Award. Due global pandemic COVID-19 as many events we also decided to host online.

Nizami Ganjavi International Award to Jeffrey Sachs and Kailash Satyarthi is timely going in to the best role models of our future that will be determined with fulfillment of SDG's and children living with dignity as a our shared great wellspring of next generation leaders.

Joined by HE Vaira Vike-Freiberga, former President Republic of Latvia and Co-Chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center; Dr. Ismail Serageldin, Vice-President of the World Bank, Co-Chair Nizami Ganjavi International Center; Hon. Kerry Kennedy, President Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights; Hon. Jean Baderschneider, CEO The Global Fund to End Modern Slavery, former Vice President of Exxon Mobile; HE Rosen Plevneliev, former President of Bulgaria; HE Zlatko Lagumdzija, former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina; HE Ivo Josipovic, former President of Croatia; Amb. Susan Elliott, President National Committee on American Foreign Policy; Rovshan Muradov Secretary General, Mrs. Ilaha Ibrahimli, first deputy Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Jeffrey Sachs, one of the world’s leading expert on economic development and fight against poverty; Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laurate and champion in the global fight against exploitation of children will be awarded with the Nizami Ganjavi International Award, the NGIC’s most prestigious award.

Established in 2012, "Nizami Ganjavi International Award" presented to very distinguished personalities and institutions embodying the very values that Nizami Ganjavi promoted through his poetry (cross-cultural understanding, peaceful coexistence and respect among classes, peoples and nations; gender equality; and the ideal leadership to best benefit the community and nation).

Nizami Ganjavi, the greatest representative of the Eastern Renaissance, who was born in the 12th century in the town of Ganja, Azerbaijan and represented the quintessence of world literature and philosophy in his immortal work "Khamsa" (Five) via aesthetic power of his art. Humanity and loves is the motif at the very heart of Nizami Ganjavi’s poetry and the poet regarded it as his sacred mission to apply every ounce of creativity to the service of his people. His works have been translated into Western as well as into Eastern languages from time to time and played its role in humanity’s moral development.

Jeffrey D. Sachs is a University Professor and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, where he directed the Earth Institute from 2002 until 2016. He is also director of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network and a commissioner of the UN Broadband Commission for Development. He has been advisor to three United Nations Secretary-General’s, and currently serves as an SDG Advocate under Secretary General of UN

Kailash Satyarthi is internationally acclaimed child rights activist who has been a tireless advocate of children’s rights for four decades now.

His interventions are spread across over 140 countries in the world in an endeavor to protect children from slavery, trafficking, forced labour, sexual abuse and all forms of violence. He has been instrumental in bringing the issues of children in the global and national development agendas besides leading worldwide movements against child exploitation and upholding the rights of children for peace, safety, health, wellbeing and education. His unrelenting efforts for restoring the rights of the most marginalized and exploited children in the world won him the Nobel Peace Prize in the year 2014.