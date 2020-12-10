AZAL to continue special flights during quarantine regime
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
All airports of Azerbaijan are closed for regular passenger flights until January 31, 2021, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.
During the special quarantine regime, special flights continue with the permission of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
